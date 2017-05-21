College World Series Bound

Marlin Softball extends shutout streak to win Super Regional and first-ever trip to national series

Athletic News | May 21, 2017

The No. 1-ranked Virginia Wesleyan College softball team extended its streak of shutouts to six games, defeating No. 13 Kean University, 1-0, to win the Virginia Beach Super Regional and advance to the NCAA Division III College World Series for the first time in program history.

The Marlins are 5-0 in the NCAA Tournament, outscoring opponents 21-0 in the process.

Virginia Wesleyan tried to scrape across a run early, getting a baserunner on third base in each of the first two innings, but Kean starter Shannon McMahon induced a foul out each time to get out of the jam.

Hanna Hull faced the minimum in four of her first six innings in the circle. The only two Kean baserunners reached on hit by pitches, and neither made it past first base. The Cougars had their best shot to put a blemish on the Marlins when Caroline Ratti tried to steal second, but Jessica Lindsay fired a throw down to second to cut down Ratti.

Similar to Friday's game one, Virginia Wesleyan broke through in its final at bat to score the decisive run. Following a flyout, Madison Glaubke singled through the left side on a hard-hit ball. Lindsay doubled to deep left-center, just barely missing a home run, as Glaubke raced all the way around for the lone run of the game.

Hull took to the circle again in the seventh, looking to close out Kean. She got Emily Sabo to foul out to Lindsay, before the Cougars made their final charge.

Cayleen Rizo singled up the middle, ending Hull's bid for another no-hitter, but once again, she would not reach scoring position. Hull struck out Dana Knapp and got Jackie Riley to pop out to Liz Bailey by the foul line to clinch the College World Series berth for the Marlins.

McMahon (25-5) took the loss, striking out two while allowing one run on six hits and a walk in seven innings.

Hull (29-2) struck out seven, surrendering the lone hit in the seventh inning, to earn the win. She was named Most Outstanding Pitcher of the Super Regional for her efforts. Lindsay was recognized as Most Outstanding Player for her RBI double and defensive efforts.

Kiersten Richardson tallied two hits for the Marlins with a stolen base.

No. 1 Virginia Wesleyan (48-2) will advance to the NCAA Division III College World Series with play scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 25. Eight teams will compete for the national championship. The Marlins will be joined by Texas-Tyler, Amherst, St. John Fisher, Williams, and Illinois Wesleyan with two teams still to be determined.