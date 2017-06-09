Construction Begins on New Track and Field Complex

Betty S. Rogers Track and Field to be completed in early September

Featured News | June 9, 2017

Hourigan Construction will begin constructing Virginia Wesleyan’s new 400-meter track and field complex today. A significant addition to VWU’s athletic facilities, the track will be located at the northeast corner of campus near the intersection of Wesleyan Drive and Baker Road.

The eight-lane track, in accordance with NCAA regulations, will include a rubber athletic surface. The facility will also feature discus and hammer throw, high jump, long jump/triple jump, pole vault, shot put, and steeplechase. The project is expected to be completed by September 8.



This initiative has been made possible through gifts from two donors, one who wishes to remain anonymous. Through additional financial and in-kind support from Bill S. Shelhorse, a member of the Board of Trustees and a graduate from Virginia Wesleyan’s first class in 1970, and from his company, Chesapeake Bay Contractors, the track will be a reality for the 2017-2018 academic year.



The facility will be known as the Betty S. Rogers Track and Field in memory of Bill’s late sister. Bill shared that Betty was a freshman in college when he was born and served as a strong maternal figure in his life. Betty was a lifelong educator, teaching English and physical education in the Virginia Beach Public Schools for more than 23 years before retiring



“We're pleased that our outstanding men's and women's track and field program, featuring three-time NCAA Track All-American Marissa Coombs, will now have a home,” said President Scott D. Miller. “I look forward to keeping our community informed of the progress of this exciting new project.”