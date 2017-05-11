Inaugural BOB Awards Honor Athletic Achievements

Share this Story

Seniors Khory Moore, Tiffany Barrett and Justin Erby claimed three major awards on May 10

Featured News | May 11, 2017

" We're here to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our student-athletes and the wonderful things you guys do to represent our institution on and away from the playing field," noted Head Basball Coach Chris Francis as he kicked off the inaugural BOB Awards, formerly known as the Marlin Athletic Awards, on May 10 in the Batten Convocation Center.

Junior baseball player Corey King and senior women's basketball player Alexis Platt served as MCs for the night's festivities with various members of SAAC and other select athletes and faculty/staff members as presenters.

Senior basketbal player Khory Moore took home the prestigious Norfolk Sports Club award, which is given annually to the top male or female senior athlete. Moore finished his career as one of the top players in the ODAC, becoming just the second Marlin to eclipse 2,000 career points, finishing with 2,028. He scored 23.4 points per game as a senior, the highest total in the ODAC. His league prowess has been on display for years as he is a three-time All-ODAC First Team selection, also being named ODAC Rookie of the Year in 2013-14. He has also been named All-State three times, including State Player of the Year as a junior.

Moore has multiple school records, including three-pointers in a career (305) and steals in a career (191). He also has three of the top five single-season three-point totals in program laurels. Khory broke the school record for points in a game, which has been on the books since 1969, when he posted 48 points against Concordia (Texas) in November.

Tiffany Barrett was recognized with the Female Senior Athlete of the Year honor after an impressive volleyball career. She was a three-time First Team All-ODAC selection in her career and just the second All-American in program history. Tiffany is also the only volleyball player to be named an All-Region pick twice. She finished her career as the school leader in kills (1,450) and fourth in career aces (171).

Justin Erby was named the Male Senior Athlete of the Year after a phenomenal baseball career. He was a three-time All-ODAC selection, including first-team honors this season. He was recognized as a Third Team All-Region pick as a junior. He led this year's team in four major categories: batting average (.389), runs (46), home runs (5), and RBI (41).

The MAC-Donald M. Forsyth Award is given to the top sophomore or junior male and female who exemplify work ethics, sportsmanship, and commitment to sport. Junior cross country and track and field star, Marissa Coombs, took home the award for the ladies while baseball junior Corey King claimed the honor for the men.

Female Freshman Athlete of the Year went to Hanna Hull after an impressive year for the softball team. Patrick Monteverde of the baseball team took home the Male Freshman Athlete of the Year honor.

Kellen Phillips was recognized with the Elaine F. Sears Courage Award, as were track and Field Coaches Krista Littleton and Mat Littleton and as the award was given to multiple people for the first time.

Phillips also brought home the W.B. Shafer, Jr. Scholar-Athlete Award, holding a 3.99 GPA as a biology major with a chemistry minor. Trevor Maloney earned the honor for the men, posting a 3.97 GPA as a biology major with a chemistry minor.

Several new awards this year were also on display, with all of the awards and their respective winners listed below:

Female Student-Athlete in a Supporting Role – LeAnn Adkins

Male Student-Athlete in a Supporting Role – Evan Hockensmith

Heart of the Marlin – Taylor Erby and Nick Williams

Individual Play of the Year – Marissa Coombs

Faculty Team Advisor Award – Genai Hill

Comeback Player of the Year – Tim Jones

Diane E. Hotaling Community Service Award – Women's Basketball

Upset of the Year – Baseball

Academic Team of the Year – Volleyball

Battered Fish Award – Meg Gerhart

Individual Performance of the Year – Hanna Hull

Coaching Staff of the Year – Softball

Team Performance of the Year – Softball

Team of the Year – Softball

If you missed this year's ceremony, view the BOB Awards. Or see the Bob Awards Photo Gallery.