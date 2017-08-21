First Class of Batten Honors College Welcomed to Campus
A Matriculation Ceremony for this first cohort was held on Sunday, August 20, 2017
The first cohort of the Batten Honors College was welcomed to campus with a Matriculation Ceremony at the new Greer Environmental Sciences Center on August 20, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony began with a processional from the Honors Village (Village IV) and was followed by an ice cream social. The event was live streamed at: https://boxcast.tv/view/
A new tradition at Virginia Wesleyan, the ceremony included music, welcoming remarks, and the signing of a Batten Honors College Matriculation Book that will serve as a permanent record of each entering cohort of this program for exceptional students who have a collective grade point average of 4.03 on a 4.0 scale, an average SAT score of 1340, and an average ACT score of 29. The Batten Honors College is named for Virginia Wesleyan Trustee Emerita Jane P. Batten and her late husband, Frank Batten, Sr.
Welcome to the first Batten Fellows and Shumadine Scholars:
Batten Fellows
Audrey Bally Tourrettes sur loup, France
Matthew Bavuso Weems, Virginia
Marie Bazile Norfolk, Virginia
Mia Bevilacqua Sellersville, Pennsylvania
Allaina Boggs Williamsburg, Virginia
Shannon Bradley Keyport, New Jersey
Aleah Brinn Belhaven, North Carolina
Jason Brugman Spotsylvania, Virginia
McKayla Calapp Herriman, Utah
Qi Chen Yinzhou District/Ningbo, China
Jenah Creecy Virginia Beach, Virginia
Hunter Draut New Bern, North Carolina
Mallory Langford Highfields Qld, Australia
Alexander Leonard Apex, North Carolina
Skylar Mao Hua Yuan, China
Max Peters Vienna, Virginia
Alex Powers Collegeville, Pennsylvania
Asha Richards Silver Spring, Maryland
Brianna Sandy Chesapeake, Virginia
Jennifer Vega Chesapeake, Virginia
Jenna Whitener Clemmons, North Carolina
Shumadine Scholars
Alexi Baumgardner Emmitsburg, Maryland
Hope Burleson Montpelier, Virginia
Tatiana Crawl Bowie, Maryland
Molly Delmont Glen Allen, Virginia
Robert Eley South Prince George, Virginia
Rose Ernst Fredericksburg, Virginia
Kitana Finley Fredericksburg, Virginia
Tyler Jenkins Portsmouth, Virginia
Miah Kurtz Topton, Pennsylvania
Zachary Lubick Gibsonia, Pennsylvania
Lindsey Lykins Moyock, North Carolina
Zachary Masalski Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
Kayleen Meinen Virginia Beach, Virginia
Quinton Nace New Oxford, Pennsylvania
Sarah Ramsey Roanoke, Virginia
Andrew Taylor Swansboro, North Carolina
Hayden Thornbrugh Chester, Virginia
Anthony Wilson Lynchburg, Virginia
James Wyatt St. Stephens Church, Virginia