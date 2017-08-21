First Class of Batten Honors College Welcomed to Campus

A Matriculation Ceremony for this first cohort was held on Sunday, August 20, 2017

Featured News | August 21, 2017

The first cohort of the Batten Honors College was welcomed to campus with a Matriculation Ceremony at the new Greer Environmental Sciences Center on August 20, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony began with a processional from the Honors Village (Village IV) and was followed by an ice cream social. The event was live streamed at: https://boxcast.tv/view/ batten-honors-college- matriculation-ceremony- ubuogdei6mdibd3fzgeh .



A new tradition at Virginia Wesleyan, the ceremony included music, welcoming remarks, and the signing of a Batten Honors College Matriculation Book that will serve as a permanent record of each entering cohort of this program for exceptional students who have a collective grade point average of 4.03 on a 4.0 scale, an average SAT score of 1340, and an average ACT score of 29. The Batten Honors College is named for Virginia Wesleyan Trustee Emerita Jane P. Batten and her late husband, Frank Batten, Sr.



Welcome to the first Batten Fellows and Shumadine Scholars:



Batten Fellows

Audrey Bally Tourrettes sur loup, France

Matthew Bavuso Weems, Virginia

Marie Bazile Norfolk, Virginia

Mia Bevilacqua Sellersville, Pennsylvania

Allaina Boggs Williamsburg, Virginia

Shannon Bradley Keyport, New Jersey

Aleah Brinn Belhaven, North Carolina

Jason Brugman Spotsylvania, Virginia

McKayla Calapp Herriman, Utah

Qi Chen Yinzhou District/Ningbo, China

Jenah Creecy Virginia Beach, Virginia

Hunter Draut New Bern, North Carolina

Mallory Langford Highfields Qld, Australia

Alexander Leonard Apex, North Carolina

Skylar Mao Hua Yuan, China

Max Peters Vienna, Virginia

Alex Powers Collegeville, Pennsylvania

Asha Richards Silver Spring, Maryland

Brianna Sandy Chesapeake, Virginia

Jennifer Vega Chesapeake, Virginia

Jenna Whitener Clemmons, North Carolina



Shumadine Scholars

Alexi Baumgardner Emmitsburg, Maryland

Hope Burleson Montpelier, Virginia

Tatiana Crawl Bowie, Maryland

Molly Delmont Glen Allen, Virginia

Robert Eley South Prince George, Virginia

Rose Ernst Fredericksburg, Virginia

Kitana Finley Fredericksburg, Virginia

Tyler Jenkins Portsmouth, Virginia

Miah Kurtz Topton, Pennsylvania

Zachary Lubick Gibsonia, Pennsylvania

Lindsey Lykins Moyock, North Carolina

Zachary Masalski Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

Kayleen Meinen Virginia Beach, Virginia

Quinton Nace New Oxford, Pennsylvania

Sarah Ramsey Roanoke, Virginia

Andrew Taylor Swansboro, North Carolina

Hayden Thornbrugh Chester, Virginia

Anthony Wilson Lynchburg, Virginia

James Wyatt St. Stephens Church, Virginia

