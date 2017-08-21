Virginia Wesleyan transitions from college to university May 23 - August 31st. Please be patient as this transition occurs.

  1. Home
  2. News A Events
  3. News Releases

First Class of Batten Honors College Welcomed to Campus

Share this Story

A Matriculation Ceremony for this first cohort was held on Sunday, August 20, 2017

Featured News | August 21, 2017

View Photo Gallery

The first cohort of the Batten Honors College was welcomed to campus with a Matriculation Ceremony at the new Greer Environmental Sciences Center on August 20, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.  The ceremony began with a processional from the Honors Village (Village IV) and was followed by an ice cream social. The event was live streamed at: https://boxcast.tv/view/batten-honors-college-matriculation-ceremony-ubuogdei6mdibd3fzgeh .

A new tradition at Virginia Wesleyan, the ceremony included music, welcoming remarks, and the signing of a Batten Honors College Matriculation Book that will serve as a permanent record of each entering cohort of this program for exceptional students who have a collective grade point average of 4.03 on a 4.0 scale, an average SAT score of 1340, and an average ACT score of 29. The Batten Honors College is named for Virginia Wesleyan Trustee Emerita Jane P. Batten and her late husband, Frank Batten, Sr.

Welcome to the first Batten Fellows and Shumadine Scholars:

Batten Fellows   
Audrey Bally             Tourrettes sur loup, France
Matthew Bavuso       Weems, Virginia
Marie Bazile              Norfolk, Virginia
Mia Bevilacqua         Sellersville, Pennsylvania
Allaina Boggs           Williamsburg, Virginia
Shannon Bradley      Keyport, New Jersey
Aleah Brinn               Belhaven, North Carolina
Jason Brugman        Spotsylvania, Virginia
McKayla Calapp       Herriman, Utah
Qi Chen                    Yinzhou District/Ningbo, China
Jenah Creecy           Virginia Beach, Virginia
Hunter Draut             New Bern, North Carolina
Mallory Langford       Highfields Qld, Australia
Alexander Leonard   Apex, North Carolina
Skylar Mao               Hua Yuan, China
Max Peters               Vienna, Virginia
Alex Powers              Collegeville, Pennsylvania
Asha Richards          Silver Spring, Maryland
Brianna Sandy          Chesapeake, Virginia
Jennifer Vega           Chesapeake, Virginia
Jenna Whitener        Clemmons, North Carolina
      
Shumadine Scholars   
Alexi Baumgardner   Emmitsburg, Maryland
Hope Burleson          Montpelier, Virginia
Tatiana Crawl            Bowie, Maryland
Molly Delmont           Glen Allen, Virginia
Robert Eley               South Prince George, Virginia
Rose Ernst                Fredericksburg, Virginia
Kitana Finley             Fredericksburg, Virginia
Tyler Jenkins             Portsmouth, Virginia
Miah Kurtz                Topton, Pennsylvania
Zachary Lubick          Gibsonia, Pennsylvania
Lindsey Lykins           Moyock, North Carolina
Zachary Masalski       Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
Kayleen Meinen         Virginia Beach, Virginia
Quinton Nace             New Oxford, Pennsylvania
Sarah Ramsey           Roanoke, Virginia
Andrew Taylor             Swansboro, North Carolina
Hayden Thornbrugh   Chester, Virginia
Anthony Wilson          Lynchburg, Virginia
James Wyatt              St. Stephens Church, Virginia
 