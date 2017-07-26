First Cohort of the Batten Honors College

President Miller has announced the Batten Fellows and Shumadine Scholars for 2017-18

Featured News | July 26, 2017

This fall VWU will welcome the first cohort of the Batten Honors College. Collectively, these impressive students have a grade point average of 4.03 on a 4.0 scale, an average SAT score of 1340, and an average ACT score of 29. President Miller has announced the following Batten Fellows and Shumadine Scholars:



Batten Fellows

Audrey Bally Tourrettes sur loup, France

Matthew Bavuso Weems, Virginia

Marie Bazile Norfolk, Virginia

Mia Bevilacqua Sellersville, Pennsylvania

Allaina Boggs Williamsburg, Virginia

Shannon Bradley Keyport, New Jersey

Aleah Brinn Belhaven, North Carolina

Jason Brugman Spotsylvania, Virginia

McKayla Calapp Herriman, Utah

Chris Chen Yinzhou District/Ningbo, China

Jenah Creecy Virginia Beach, Virginia

Hunter Draut New Bern, North Carolina

Mallory Langford Highfields Qld, Australia

Alexander Leonard Apex, North Carolina

Yuxiang (Skylar) Mao Hua Yuan, China

Max Peters Vienna, Virginia

Alex Powers Collegeville, Pennsylvania

Asha Richards Silver Spring, Maryland

Brianna Sandy Chesapeake, Virginia

Jennifer Vega Chesapeake, Virginia

Jenna Whitener Clemmons, North Carolina



Shumadine Scholars

Alexi Baumgardner Emmitsburg, Maryland

Hope Burleson Montpelier, Virginia

Tatiana Crawl Bowie, Maryland

Molly Delmont Glen Allen, Virginia

Robert Eley South Prince George, Virginia

Rose Ernst Fredericksburg, Virginia

Kitana Finley Fredericksburg, Virginia

Tyler Jenkins Portsmouth, Virginia

Miah Kurtz Topton, Pennsylvania

Zachary Lubick Gibsonia, Pennsylvania

Lindsey Lykins Moyock, North Carolina

Zachary Masalski Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

Kayleen Meinen Virginia Beach, Virginia

Quinton Nace New Oxford, Pennsylvania

Sarah Ramsey Roanoke, Virginia

Andrew Taylor Swansboro, North Carolina

Hayden Thornbrugh Chester, Virginia

Anthony Wilson Lynchburg, Virginia

James Wyatt St. Stephens Church, Virginia

Dr. Joyce Easter, Dean of the Batten Honors College, and Steve Pinto, Director of Enrollment for the Batten Honors College, led the initiative to build this first cohort of students, along with support from the Batten Honors College admission committee and the faculty who will teach as part of this rigorous program.

The Batten Honors College is named for Virginia Wesleyan Trustee Emerita Jane P. Batten and her late husband, Frank Batten, Sr. For nearly 40 years Mrs. Batten has made Virginia Wesleyan a priority in so many different ways, the latest of which is the development of the Batten Honors College. She has been a force for change, improvement, and empowerment, and she believes deeply that students of the highest academic ability will flourish through this innovative program.

The campus community looks forward to welcoming this tremendous group of students and wishes them the very best in their academic pursuits.