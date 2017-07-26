Virginia Wesleyan transitions from college to university May 23 - August 31st. Please be patient as this transition occurs.

First Cohort of the Batten Honors College

President Miller has announced the Batten Fellows and Shumadine Scholars for 2017-18

Featured News | July 26, 2017

This fall VWU will welcome the first cohort of the Batten Honors College. Collectively, these impressive students have a grade point average of 4.03 on a 4.0 scale, an average SAT score of 1340, and an average ACT score of 29. President Miller has announced the following Batten Fellows and Shumadine Scholars:

Batten Fellows

Audrey Bally                   Tourrettes sur loup, France
Matthew Bavuso           Weems, Virginia
Marie Bazile                   Norfolk, Virginia
Mia Bevilacqua             Sellersville, Pennsylvania
Allaina Boggs                Williamsburg, Virginia
Shannon Bradley          Keyport, New Jersey
Aleah Brinn                      Belhaven, North Carolina
Jason Brugman             Spotsylvania, Virginia
McKayla Calapp            Herriman, Utah
Chris Chen                     Yinzhou District/Ningbo, China
Jenah Creecy                 Virginia Beach, Virginia
Hunter Draut                   New Bern, North Carolina
Mallory Langford            Highfields Qld, Australia 
Alexander Leonard        Apex, North Carolina
Yuxiang (Skylar) Mao     Hua Yuan, China 
Max Peters                      Vienna, Virginia
Alex Powers                   Collegeville, Pennsylvania
Asha Richards              Silver Spring, Maryland
Brianna Sandy              Chesapeake, Virginia
Jennifer Vega                 Chesapeake, Virginia
Jenna Whitener             Clemmons, North Carolina
      

Shumadine Scholars

Alexi Baumgardner       Emmitsburg, Maryland
Hope Burleson              Montpelier, Virginia
Tatiana Crawl                 Bowie, Maryland
Molly Delmont                Glen Allen, Virginia
Robert Eley                     South Prince George, Virginia
Rose Ernst                    Fredericksburg, Virginia
Kitana Finley                 Fredericksburg, Virginia
Tyler Jenkins                 Portsmouth, Virginia
Miah Kurtz                      Topton, Pennsylvania
Zachary Lubick             Gibsonia, Pennsylvania
Lindsey Lykins              Moyock, North Carolina
Zachary Masalski          Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
Kayleen Meinen            Virginia Beach, Virginia
Quinton Nace                New Oxford, Pennsylvania
Sarah Ramsey              Roanoke, Virginia
Andrew Taylor               Swansboro, North Carolina
Hayden Thornbrugh     Chester, Virginia
Anthony Wilson             Lynchburg, Virginia
James Wyatt                 St. Stephens Church, Virginia

 

Dr. Joyce Easter, Dean of the Batten Honors College, and Steve Pinto, Director of Enrollment for the Batten Honors College, led the initiative to build this first cohort of students, along with support from  the Batten Honors College admission committee and the faculty who will teach as part of this rigorous program.

The Batten Honors College is named for Virginia Wesleyan Trustee Emerita Jane P. Batten and her late husband, Frank Batten, Sr. For nearly 40 years  Mrs. Batten has made Virginia Wesleyan a priority in so many different ways, the latest of which is the development of the Batten Honors College. She has been a force for change, improvement, and empowerment, and she believes deeply that students of the highest academic ability will flourish through this innovative program.

The campus community looks forward to welcoming this tremendous group of students and wishes them the very best in their academic pursuits.

 