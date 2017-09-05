Founders Day to Focus on Sustainability

Share this Story

A full day of events planned for Founders Day, September 7

News Release | September 5, 2017

Sustainability will be at the heart of Virginia Wesleyan University’s Founders Day on Thursday, September 7, with a ribbon cutting for the University’s new Greer Environmental Sciences Center, environmentally-themed activities and displays as part of the Wesleyan EcoFestival—featuring guests from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Virginia Aquarium, Norfolk Botanical Garden, and more—and a series of distinguished speakers and guests. Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms and Virginia Wesleyan University President Scott D. Miller will offer special remarks during the evening ribbon cutting.

Founders Day Highlights

ALUMNI AWARDS CELEBRATION

9-10:30 a.m., East Dining Room, Boyd Dining Center

Distinguished Alumni Award: Douglas B. Wilson ’86, Executive Vice President, LifeNet Health

Presented by Rony Thomas, President and CEO, LifeNet Health

Presented by Rony Thomas, President and CEO, LifeNet Health Alumni Service Award: W. Taylor Franklin ’04, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, The Franklin Johnston Group

Presented by Bruce Thompson, CEO, Gold Key/PHR Hotels & Resorts

Presented by Bruce Thompson, CEO, Gold Key/PHR Hotels & Resorts Graduate of the Last Decade Award: Sydney A. Covey ’16, Sustainability Program Analyst, Hourigan Construction

Presented by Dr. Paul Ewell, Batten Associate Professor of Management, Business, and Economics, Virginia Wesleyan

FOUNDERS DAY CONVOCATION

11 a.m.-12 p.m., Convocation Hall, Jane P. Batten Student Center

Watch Live

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Janet L. Adams, Biology Department Head at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, Virginia Wesleyan Class of 1990

TOURS: GREER ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES CENTER

2-3:30 p.m., Greer Environmental Sciences Center

ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICE PROJECT: OYSTER CAGE BUILD

2-3:30 p.m., Greer Environmental Sciences Center Lawn

WESLEYAN ECOFESTIVAL & CHESAPEAKE BAY-THEMED STUDENT DINNER

3:30-7:30 p.m., Virginia Wesleyan University Quad

The Wesleyan EcoFestival (3:30-5:30 p.m.) will be held on the lawn in front of the Greer Environmental Sciences Center, featuring environmentally-themed activities and displays from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Eastern Shore Watermen, Lynnhaven River Now, Norfolk Botanical Garden, Sierra Club, Sodexo, Tidewater Fiber, and the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center. A Chesapeake Bay-themed student dinner (4:45-7:30 p.m.) will follow, featuring sustainable seafood.



RIBBON CUTTING: GREER ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES CENTER

6 p.m., Greer Environmental Sciences Center

Watch Live

With special remarks by Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms and Virginia Wesleyan University President Scott D. Miller, the ribbon cutting will celebrate the official opening of the nearly 40,000-square-foot world-class Greer Environmental Sciences Center.

About Virginia Wesleyan

Chartered in 1961, Virginia Wesleyan first opened its doors to students on September 14, 1966. Since its first graduating class of approximately 75 students in 1970, the Virginia Wesleyan community has grown to include approximately 1,500 students and nearly 10,000 alumni. The Founders Day tradition honors the University's founding, recognizes important individuals in its history, and celebrates the institution's bright future.

