NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!

Share this Story

Virginia Wesleyan Softball Team Wins First Division III National Championship

Featured News | May 29, 2017

View Photos of Softball Champions Homecoming

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Virginia Wesleyan softball team won its first-ever Division III National Championship with a 1-0 victory over St. John Fisher on Monday afternoon. The freshman duo of Courtney Wright and Hanna Hull combined to hold the Cardinals scoreless in 14 innings between the two games.

The championship is the first team championship for Virginia Wesleyan as an institution since the men's basketball team claimed the crown in the 2005-06 season. Evan Cox of men's golf won an individual national championship last year to round out school championships.

Wright held the Cardinals scoreless through four innings, limiting the opposition to just three hits in those four frames.

The Marlins capitalized in the bottom of the fourth for the lone run of the game. Madison Glaubke walked to lead off the frame, coming all the way around from first base to score on a Cassetty Howerin double to the wall in left-center. Blake Henderson singled on a bunt, and following a stolen base, the Marlins had runners on second and third with no outs.

Lindsay Thayer induced a pop out, a strikeout, and a fly out to end the threat with just one run allowed.

That run would be all the Marlins would need as Wright received three straight groundouts to silence the Cardinals in the fifth.

Hull entered in the sixth to record the final six outs of the championship. The freshman struck out the first batter she faced, then walked the next before getting a lineout and groundout to push the Marlins three outs from glory.

Hull strolled to the circle to start the top of the seventh and immediately sat down MaryClaire Grosvenor with high heat. She then rang up Sam Schermerhorn on an inside fastball, before getting Emma Savas to swing through another fastball for the final out of the game.

Hull struck out the side in the seventh, registering four in two innings, for her sixth save of the year as the Marlins took home the walnut and bronze.

Wright (18-0) allowed just three hits, walking one while striking out two in five innings. Howerin was 1-for-3 with an RBI in the contest.

The Marlins close the championship season with a record of 54-3. Our entire campus community is proud to celebrate these women, an impressive group of scholar-athletes who are true leaders on and off the field. Congratulations to:



LeAnn Adkins ’19 Hanna Hull ’20

Amanda Archer ’18 Lauren Irvin ’18

Liz Bailey ’17 Amy Large ’18

Teresa Cardamone ’18 Jessica Lindsay ’19

Kaylah Duplain ’20 Megan Meindl ’18

Beth Ford ’19 Kasey Newcomb ’17

Madison Glaubke ’20 Alana Peters ’18

Blake Henderson ’17 Kiersten Richardson ’18

Cassetty Howerin ’18 Courtney Wright ’20



Head Coach: Brandon Elliott ’03

Head Assistant Coach: Jim Inzana

Director of Softball Operations: Jim Quinn

Assistant Coach: Josh Freeman

Student Manager: Alexis Smith



All-Tournament Team

Catherine Porter, Catcher, Trine

Sammie Galvez, Catcher, St. Catherine

Sam Berghoff, Shortstop, Illinois Wesleyan

Alena Marovitz, First Base, Amherst

Rebecca Duncan, Utility, Williams

Kaylee Prather, Outfield, Texas-Tyler

Cheyenne Thompson, Outfield, Texas-Tyler

Lindsey Thayer, Pitcher, St. John Fisher

Sarah Kubik, First Base, St. John Fisher

Madison Glaubke, Outfield, Virginia Wesleyan

Cassetty Howerin, First Base, Virginia Wesleyan

Courtney Wright, Pitcher, Virginia Wesleyan

Most Outstanding Player – Hanna Hull, Pitcher, Virginia Wesleyan