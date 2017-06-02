Remembering William Joseph

Members of the campus community gathered to pay tribute to former VP of Finance

Featured News | June 2, 2017

In May, members of the Virginia Wesleyan community gathered in the Barclay Sheaks Gallery in Godwin Hall for a memorial ceremony to honor the life and legacy of VWU’s former Vice President of Finance William T. “Bill” Joseph.

Joseph arrived at Virginia Wesleyan as the College’s first business manager in September 1966 when the Business Office was a two-person operation. Under his leadership, it grew steadily, as Joseph assumed responsibilities ranging from handling student accounts, purchasing supplies and arranging campus signage, to negotiating with lending banks, exterminator companies and federal OSHA officials. He also oversaw the operation of food services, the bookstore—run for a short time by his wife, Faye—other auxiliary services, and the expanding physical plant.

Joseph retired from the College in 2006, and he passed away in December 2015.

“Though I only knew Bill for a short time, it was clear to me that he loved Virginia Wesleyan and was committed to the College throughout his 40-year career and into retirement, “ said President Scott D. Miller. “Bill was an integral part of our community and helped make Virginia Wesleyan the special place it is today and we honor his legacy.”

At the ceremony, College Archivist Stephen Mansfield paid tribute to Joseph and his many contributions to the College throughout his career. Following the ceremony, a tree was planted in Joseph’s honor on the lawn behind Godwin Hall. His family, including wife Faye, daughter , Michelle ’92, son, Mark, and his wife Sarah along with their children, were all in attendance for this special event.

“It is a privilege to offer reflections on the life of service of Bill Joseph, our friend and colleague, and to participate in planting a tree which will extend Bill’s legacy long into the future,” said Mansfield. “We at the College, have had the good fortune to have enjoyed Bill’s company, to know of his curiosity, his wit, his goodness, and now to miss his presence in our lives. We will come by your tree often, Bill.”